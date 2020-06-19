All apartments in Rockville
105 KING FARM BLVD #F304
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:38 PM

105 KING FARM BLVD #F304

105 King Farm Boulevard · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Furnished 2 BR / 1 BA corner-unit condo with no detail left to chance. Spacious with an open concept layout, this unit has all the comforts of home. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave oven. Each spacious bedroom has large closets, Laundry has a full size washer and dryer. South-west facing view with a balcony overlooking a cherry tree-lined boulevard. Assigned parking space in the gated garage included. Fitness room on lower level of the building for additional fee. Conveniently located near King Farm Village center restaurants and shops, parks and .4 miles to the Metro. Easy access to I-270 and ICC. Also available for sale. Virtual showings available. Please wear masks to all showings. No pets. 6 month lease may be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have any available units?
105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have?
Some of 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 currently offering any rent specials?
105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 pet-friendly?
No, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 offer parking?
Yes, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 does offer parking.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have a pool?
No, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 does not have a pool.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have accessible units?
No, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 KING FARM BLVD #F304 does not have units with air conditioning.
