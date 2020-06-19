105 KING FARM BLVD #F304

Amenities

Furnished 2 BR / 1 BA corner-unit condo with no detail left to chance. Spacious with an open concept layout, this unit has all the comforts of home. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave oven. Each spacious bedroom has large closets, Laundry has a full size washer and dryer. South-west facing view with a balcony overlooking a cherry tree-lined boulevard. Assigned parking space in the gated garage included. Fitness room on lower level of the building for additional fee. Conveniently located near King Farm Village center restaurants and shops, parks and .4 miles to the Metro. Easy access to I-270 and ICC. Also available for sale. Virtual showings available. Please wear masks to all showings. No pets. 6 month lease may be available.