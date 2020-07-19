All apartments in Prince George's County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

5229 MARLBORO PIKE

5229 Marlboro Pike · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5229 Marlboro Pike, Prince George's County, MD 20743

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.Apartment also includes on-site laundry, reserved parking space, playground and picnic area.Located next to a bus stop, minutes from the Suitland Metro Station and easy access to the District of Columbia. Management will accept a three bedroom voucher. Voucher Recipients welcomed and encouraged!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have any available units?
5229 MARLBORO PIKE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have?
Some of 5229 MARLBORO PIKE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 MARLBORO PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
5229 MARLBORO PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 MARLBORO PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE offers parking.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have a pool?
No, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have accessible units?
No, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 MARLBORO PIKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5229 MARLBORO PIKE has units with air conditioning.

