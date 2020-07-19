5229 MARLBORO PIKE.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom apartment for lease. All utilities included!!! Brand new appliances, granite countertops, gas ranges, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, and central air and heating.Apartment also includes on-site laundry, reserved parking space, playground and picnic area.Located next to a bus stop, minutes from the Suitland Metro Station and easy access to the District of Columbia. Management will accept a three bedroom voucher. Voucher Recipients welcomed and encouraged!