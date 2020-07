Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal playground smoke-free community

Our newly renovated apartments and townhomes are located in Riverdale, MD near New Carrollton and Washington, DC. Take your afternoon and relax at this beautifully landscaped community or shop in downtown DC which is just a quick trip away! Easy access to I-495, I-295 and Route 50, all nestled in mature greenery. Rent at New Carrollton Woods today. Each unit offers new energy saving windows, complete appliance packages and excellent closet space. Not to mention these apartments are spacious and light filled.



As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will receive courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.