Prince George's County, MD
4817 67TH AVENUE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

4817 67TH AVENUE

4817 67th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4817 67th Avenue, Prince George's County, MD 20784

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Your new home awaits! Check out this one level home, it has a large master bedroom, fenced in back yard with a four car driveway. Come see this home for yourself! Each adult, 18 and over, MUST pay the 50.00 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have any available units?
4817 67TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 4817 67TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4817 67TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 67TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4817 67TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 67TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4817 67TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4817 67TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 67TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4817 67TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4817 67TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 67TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 67TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 67TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
