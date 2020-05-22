All apartments in Seabrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Woodland Landing

10023 Greenbelt Rd · (302) 779-0187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD 20706

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1013-101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0903-201 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Landing.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to Woodland Landing nestled on a lovely waterfront setting in Greenbelt. Outside, enjoy a stroll along the boardwalk surrounded by trees and lush landscaping. An outdoor pool is also a luxury. The indoor fitness room cannot be more convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 per Applicant
Deposit: Starting at $200
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: No additional Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Landing have any available units?
Woodland Landing has 2 units available starting at $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Landing have?
Some of Woodland Landing's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Landing is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Woodland Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Landing is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Landing offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Landing offers parking.
Does Woodland Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Landing have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Landing has a pool.
Does Woodland Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Woodland Landing has accessible units.
Does Woodland Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Landing has units with air conditioning.
