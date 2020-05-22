Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Landing.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to Woodland Landing nestled on a lovely waterfront setting in Greenbelt. Outside, enjoy a stroll along the boardwalk surrounded by trees and lush landscaping. An outdoor pool is also a luxury. The indoor fitness room cannot be more convenient.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 per Applicant
Deposit: Starting at $200
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: No additional Storage
