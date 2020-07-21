11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Beautiful brick-front townhouse in the sought after North Creek Neighborhood in Beltsville!! This home features brand new laminate flooring on the main level in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space & large pantry. The upper level also has brand new laminate flooring in all the bedrooms. The finished basement has ceramic tile flooring, a wet bar, laundry room, utility area, and a half bath. There is also a large deck out back to sit out & enjoy those nice spring, summer & fall days when the weather is nice! Located close to schools, community centers, parks, shopping and great commuter location close to Route 1, I95, the ICC, and so much more. No pets.