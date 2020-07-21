All apartments in Prince George's County
Find more places like 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince George's County, MD
/
11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT

11302 Clear Brooke Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11302 Clear Brooke Court, Prince George's County, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Beautiful brick-front townhouse in the sought after North Creek Neighborhood in Beltsville!! This home features brand new laminate flooring on the main level in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space & large pantry. The upper level also has brand new laminate flooring in all the bedrooms. The finished basement has ceramic tile flooring, a wet bar, laundry room, utility area, and a half bath. There is also a large deck out back to sit out & enjoy those nice spring, summer & fall days when the weather is nice! Located close to schools, community centers, parks, shopping and great commuter location close to Route 1, I95, the ICC, and so much more. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have any available units?
11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have?
Some of 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT offer parking?
No, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have a pool?
No, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11302 CLEARBROOKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St
Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDWalker Mill, MDCoral Hills, MDCapitol Heights, MDForestville, MDClinton, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Friendly, MDBrock Hall, MDTemple Hills, MDSuitland, MDSilver Hill, MDSeat Pleasant, MDPeppermill Village, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDGambrills, MDFort Meade, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University