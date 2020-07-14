Daniel's Run

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 Standard Lease
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage on your balcony or patio.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.