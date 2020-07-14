All apartments in Adelphi
Daniel's Run
Daniel's Run

9228 Edwards Way · (240) 205-7905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD 20783

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3446 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1-1229 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3-3223 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Daniel's Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Daniel's Run is the only community that offers you more style, sophistication and amenities than other apartment homes. The luxury of extra time will also be yours with the accessibility of the best shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 Standard Lease
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage on your balcony or patio.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Daniel's Run have any available units?
Daniel's Run has 3 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Daniel's Run have?
Some of Daniel's Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Daniel's Run currently offering any rent specials?
Daniel's Run is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Daniel's Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Daniel's Run is pet friendly.
Does Daniel's Run offer parking?
Yes, Daniel's Run offers parking.
Does Daniel's Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Daniel's Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Daniel's Run have a pool?
No, Daniel's Run does not have a pool.
Does Daniel's Run have accessible units?
Yes, Daniel's Run has accessible units.
Does Daniel's Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Daniel's Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Daniel's Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Daniel's Run has units with air conditioning.
