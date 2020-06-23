All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated May 29 2019

42 Ironwood Cr

42 Ironwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

42 Ironwood Circle, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available end of group 4 bedroom house corner row house in Pikesville - Rarely available end of group corner row house. This is a 4 bedroom house with a large kitchen, spacious living room, 3 full and 1 half bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a master bath and a shared full bath, half a bath on the 1st floor, full bath in the basement and a large bedroom. Back deck, large yard and off street parking.

Qualifications:

Credit score of 690+
House hold income that is 3 times the rent.
No criminal record.
No evictions.
Excellent rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3956723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Ironwood Cr have any available units?
42 Ironwood Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 42 Ironwood Cr currently offering any rent specials?
42 Ironwood Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Ironwood Cr pet-friendly?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr offer parking?
Yes, 42 Ironwood Cr offers parking.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr have a pool?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr does not have a pool.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr have accessible units?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Ironwood Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Ironwood Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
