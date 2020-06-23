42 Ironwood Cr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Rarely available end of group 4 bedroom house corner row house in Pikesville - Rarely available end of group corner row house. This is a 4 bedroom house with a large kitchen, spacious living room, 3 full and 1 half bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a master bath and a shared full bath, half a bath on the 1st floor, full bath in the basement and a large bedroom. Back deck, large yard and off street parking.



Qualifications:



Credit score of 690+

House hold income that is 3 times the rent.

No criminal record.

No evictions.

Excellent rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3956723)