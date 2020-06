Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful rental in the Quarry (Greenspring East). Move right in and enjoy all this home has to offer! Wonderful space on the main level with an updated eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, hardwood floors throughout and an enormous back deck! The second level has three bedrooms - and the master bathroom was just updated with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The lower level has a walk out and fireplace. So many things to love about this house!