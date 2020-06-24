2107 WOODBOX LANE

Amenities

Rarely available Falls Garden patio condo with lots of upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room, brand new countertops in the kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a table. The master bedroom offers a GIANT walk in closet and a private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is spacious with great closet space. Enjoy the community playground, pool and tennis courts. Close to 83, 695, shopping, restaurants and more! Currently tenant occupied.