Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
2107 WOODBOX LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

2107 WOODBOX LANE

2107 Woodbox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Woodbox Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Rarely available Falls Garden patio condo with lots of upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room, brand new countertops in the kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a table. The master bedroom offers a GIANT walk in closet and a private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is spacious with great closet space. Enjoy the community playground, pool and tennis courts. Close to 83, 695, shopping, restaurants and more! Currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have any available units?
2107 WOODBOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have?
Some of 2107 WOODBOX LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 WOODBOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2107 WOODBOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 WOODBOX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2107 WOODBOX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE offer parking?
No, 2107 WOODBOX LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 WOODBOX LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2107 WOODBOX LANE has a pool.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 2107 WOODBOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 WOODBOX LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 WOODBOX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 WOODBOX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
