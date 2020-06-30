All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

110 WINDBLOWN COURT

110 Windblown Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Greengate for Rent ! Hardwood flooring thru the the first and second floor, carpet in the basement.! The eat in kitchen has ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a nice additional space for a kitchen table! There is also a nice patio off of the kitchen for outdoor entertainment. Long hallway with large mirrored doors closet and half Bathroom on the main floor. Spacious Living/Dining Room Combination with a nice Fire place. There is a plenty of the Daylight comes to the Living Room thru a large Slide Doors/ Windows. Off of Living Room there is a large deck. Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a convenient master bathroom with updated shower! There are also two additional bedrooms and a nice full bathroom with a double sinks! Finished Basement with a walk out Slide Doors. The unfinished part of the basement provides a full sized washer and dryer along with a ton of additional storage space! Pets(case by case) welcome with additional deposit .Amazing Location: Major Commuter Routes I-695, I-95, I-83 .Walking Distance to Quarry Lake with its charming restaurants and great shopping. Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Application Fee is $35 for each tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have any available units?
110 WINDBLOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have?
Some of 110 WINDBLOWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 WINDBLOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
110 WINDBLOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 WINDBLOWN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT offer parking?
No, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 WINDBLOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 WINDBLOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

