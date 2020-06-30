110 WINDBLOWN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Greengate for Rent ! Hardwood flooring thru the the first and second floor, carpet in the basement.! The eat in kitchen has ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a nice additional space for a kitchen table! There is also a nice patio off of the kitchen for outdoor entertainment. Long hallway with large mirrored doors closet and half Bathroom on the main floor. Spacious Living/Dining Room Combination with a nice Fire place. There is a plenty of the Daylight comes to the Living Room thru a large Slide Doors/ Windows. Off of Living Room there is a large deck. Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has lots of closet space and a convenient master bathroom with updated shower! There are also two additional bedrooms and a nice full bathroom with a double sinks! Finished Basement with a walk out Slide Doors. The unfinished part of the basement provides a full sized washer and dryer along with a ton of additional storage space! Pets(case by case) welcome with additional deposit .Amazing Location: Major Commuter Routes I-695, I-95, I-83 .Walking Distance to Quarry Lake with its charming restaurants and great shopping. Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Application Fee is $35 for each tenant.