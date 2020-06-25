11 Par Three Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled townhouse in Greens at Smith community. Updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms (one transformed into amazing walk-in closet!) and 2.5 fully renovated bathrooms. Master bathroom includes body jets and ambient lighting in the shower. Equipped with Nest thermostat! Finished walk-out basement with fireplace and an additional full bath. Enjoy the back deck with privacy as rear yard faces woods, not other units. Fully stocked tool shed for your yard use!

