Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
11 Par Three Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

11 Par Three Way

11 Par Three Way · No Longer Available
Location

11 Par Three Way, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/28/19 **Perfect Townhouse** - Property Id: 97633

Beautifully remodeled townhouse in Greens at Smith community. Updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms (one transformed into amazing walk-in closet!) and 2.5 fully renovated bathrooms. Master bathroom includes body jets and ambient lighting in the shower. Equipped with Nest thermostat! Finished walk-out basement with fireplace and an additional full bath. Enjoy the back deck with privacy as rear yard faces woods, not other units. Fully stocked tool shed for your yard use!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97633
Property Id 97633

(RLNE4781247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Par Three Way have any available units?
11 Par Three Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 11 Par Three Way have?
Some of 11 Par Three Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Par Three Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Par Three Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Par Three Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Par Three Way is pet friendly.
Does 11 Par Three Way offer parking?
No, 11 Par Three Way does not offer parking.
Does 11 Par Three Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Par Three Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Par Three Way have a pool?
No, 11 Par Three Way does not have a pool.
Does 11 Par Three Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Par Three Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Par Three Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Par Three Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Par Three Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Par Three Way does not have units with air conditioning.
