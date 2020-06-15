11 IRVING PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings. House is currently occupied with tenants. Application fee is $35 per applicant 18 years and over. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit-case by case. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and much more. It offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths.Disponible en Abril 1st, 2020. Esta casa de renta en Pikesville tiene 3 cuartos, 2 ba~os