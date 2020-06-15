All apartments in Pikesville
11 IRVING PLACE

11 Irving Place · (800) 383-3535
Location

11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD 21208

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings. House is currently occupied with tenants. Application fee is $35 per applicant 18 years and over. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit-case by case. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and much more. It offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths.Disponible en Abril 1st, 2020. Esta casa de renta en Pikesville tiene 3 cuartos, 2 ba~os

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 IRVING PLACE have any available units?
11 IRVING PLACE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 IRVING PLACE have?
Some of 11 IRVING PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 IRVING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11 IRVING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 IRVING PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 IRVING PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE offer parking?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE have a pool?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 IRVING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 IRVING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
