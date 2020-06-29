Amenities
23 Sylvan Oak Way Available 03/20/20 3bd/1 full+2 half bath Townhouse in Popular Nottingham! Available 3/20! - 3bd/1 full+2 half bath Townhouse in Popular Nottingham with Carpet, CAC, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, and Finished Basement! Available 3/20! Utilities are not included in rent!
Convenient to White Marsh Mall, Honeygo Park, etc.
Pets are only allowed with a 2 year lease and double deposit!
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5490654)