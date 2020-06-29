All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

23 Sylvan Oak Way

23 Sylvanoak Way · No Longer Available
Location

23 Sylvanoak Way, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23 Sylvan Oak Way Available 03/20/20 3bd/1 full+2 half bath Townhouse in Popular Nottingham! Available 3/20! - 3bd/1 full+2 half bath Townhouse in Popular Nottingham with Carpet, CAC, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, and Finished Basement! Available 3/20! Utilities are not included in rent!

Convenient to White Marsh Mall, Honeygo Park, etc.

Pets are only allowed with a 2 year lease and double deposit!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5490654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have any available units?
23 Sylvan Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have?
Some of 23 Sylvan Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Sylvan Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
23 Sylvan Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Sylvan Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 23 Sylvan Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way offer parking?
No, 23 Sylvan Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Sylvan Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have a pool?
No, 23 Sylvan Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 23 Sylvan Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Sylvan Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Sylvan Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
