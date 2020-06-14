119 Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.
Results within 1 mile of Perry Hall
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
Results within 5 miles of Perry Hall
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,059
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1680 sqft
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6261 MCKAY CIRCLE
6261 Mckay Circle, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
Great Townhouse in Rosedale for Rent: Light-filled townhouse on a wooded lot in the Brandywine community in the Rosedale area of Baltimore. Built in 2015, this 1900-square-foot home has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Perry Hall
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Baltimore
44 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,723
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,349
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Perry Hall, MD

Perry Hall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

