333 Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8911 PARLO ROAD
8911 Parlo Road, Perry Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2170 sqft
IMPRESSIVELY LARGE rancher with lots of living space and storage, BIG country kitchen w/light oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown and chair moldings, Slate foyer, hardwood floor, spacious updated basement with full bath and spare bed

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12 SURREY LANE
12 Surrey Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
821 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom w/Den (possible 2nd bedroom/office). New Trane Central A/C, windows, SS appliances, and hot water heater. Wood floors and tile throughout. New balcony off Living Room overlooks scenic wooded area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Verified

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2425 E Northern Pkwy 1st Fl
2425 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 1st Fl Available 07/05/20 Immaculate Energy Efficient Apartment - Property Id: 295875 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full baths has central air, freshly painted, updated appliances, cable ready, individual washer/dryer and Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5130 Belair Rd 1
5130 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Upgrade Appliances! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196449 Immediately available! Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartments available, near county line on Belair and York Rds. Others available very soon.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
745 Arncliffe Rd
745 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
745 Arncliffe Rd Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom brick townhome just off 702 and Eastern Blvd in Essex! Gleaming wood flooring welcomes you to a large living area flooded with natural light!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Perry Hall, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perry Hall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

