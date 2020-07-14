Southfield Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage trash valet cc payments e-payments internet access media room online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Come and see our apartments in White Marsh! Our newly renovated units have quality options to make you feel at home. Each of our spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Many of our Nottingham, MD Apartments for rent feature vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces for that added touch of sophistication and elegance. Our pet friendly apartments in White Marsh offer exceptional amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, car wash area, pet park, playground, and resident garden plots, it's the perfect place to get away from the stresses of the day. We are ideally located less than a mile from the White Marsh Town Center, and close to a peaceful retreat that is minutes from just about everything the area has to offer. Give us a call today and