Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Southfield Apartments

4335 Bedrock Cir · (410) 469-8573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308-101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322-101 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 322-103 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 328-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southfield Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
trash valet
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

Come and see our apartments in White Marsh! Our newly renovated units have quality options to make you feel at home. Each of our spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Many of our Nottingham, MD Apartments for rent feature vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces for that added touch of sophistication and elegance. Our pet friendly apartments in White Marsh offer exceptional amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, car wash area, pet park, playground, and resident garden plots, it's the perfect place to get away from the stresses of the day. We are ideally located less than a mile from the White Marsh Town Center, and close to a peaceful retreat that is minutes from just about everything the area has to offer. Give us a call today and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250-349
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southfield Apartments have any available units?
Southfield Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does Southfield Apartments have?
Some of Southfield Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Southfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Southfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Southfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Southfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Southfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southfield Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southfield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Southfield Apartments has a pool.
Does Southfield Apartments have accessible units?
No, Southfield Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Southfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southfield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
