346 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 BARTLEY CT
26 Bartley Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26 BARTLEY CT in Perry Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
9121 BELAIR ROAD
9121 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1498 sqft
perfect for professional office. Highly visible, prime Perry Hall location. High traffic count. Ample on site parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9933 NEARBROOK LN
9933 Nearbrook Lane, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT HOME WITH EVERYTHING UPDATED! 4 YEAR OLD HVAC, NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED KITCHEN FLOOR, UPDATED PLUMBING, NEWER WATER HEATER, NEWER HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1177 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1632 WENTWORTH AVENUE
1632 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
Price Improvement! Beautifully newly renovated townhome in parkville. 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Spacious backyard with firepit. Kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops. In unit Washer/Dryer, New HVAC. Owner accepts vouchers.

June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report. Perry Hall rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perry Hall rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Perry Hall rents increased significantly over the past month

Perry Hall rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Perry Hall stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,668 for a two-bedroom. Perry Hall's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Perry Hall, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Perry Hall

    As rents have increased moderately in Perry Hall, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Perry Hall is less affordable for renters.

    • Perry Hall's median two-bedroom rent of $1,668 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Perry Hall.
    • While Perry Hall's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Perry Hall than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Perry Hall is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

