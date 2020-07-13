Apartment List
/
MD
/
perry hall
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

323 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Perry Hall
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
306 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
4317 Jordan Way
4317 Jordan Way, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3073 sqft
Welcome home! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial in Forge Reserve.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Perry Hall
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,264
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,006
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$843
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
892 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

July 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report. Perry Hall rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perry Hall rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report. Perry Hall rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perry Hall rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Perry Hall rents increase sharply over the past month

Perry Hall rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Perry Hall stand at $1,341 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,682 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Perry Hall's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Perry Hall over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Perry Hall

    As rents have increased moderately in Perry Hall, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Perry Hall is less affordable for renters.

    • Perry Hall's median two-bedroom rent of $1,682 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Perry Hall's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Perry Hall than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Perry Hall is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Perry Hall 1 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerry Hall 3 BedroomsPerry Hall Apartments under $1,100Perry Hall Apartments under $1,200
    Perry Hall Apartments with BalconyPerry Hall Apartments with GaragePerry Hall Apartments with GymPerry Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
    Perry Hall Apartments with PoolPerry Hall Apartments with Washer-DryerPerry Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerry Hall Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
    Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
    Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College