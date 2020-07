Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking playground

Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping. Being just a few miles outside the beltway, Chapel Manor Apartments is an easy commute to anywhere in Baltimore. These Baltimore County apartments feature generous closet space, extra storage on site, and two full baths. We have a commuter bus stop beside the property, a beautiful swimming pool, playground, Bark Park dog run and a new Fitness Center!