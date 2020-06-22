Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1722 PIN OAK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1722 PIN OAK RD
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1722 PIN OAK RD
1722 Pin Oak Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1722 Pin Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice end of group townhouse for rent in Parkville only $1350 per month. Nice fenced yard and extra living space in the finished basement. Will allow cats & dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have any available units?
1722 PIN OAK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
Is 1722 PIN OAK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1722 PIN OAK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 PIN OAK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 PIN OAK RD is pet friendly.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD offer parking?
Yes, 1722 PIN OAK RD offers parking.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 PIN OAK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have a pool?
No, 1722 PIN OAK RD does not have a pool.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have accessible units?
No, 1722 PIN OAK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 PIN OAK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 PIN OAK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 PIN OAK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Parkville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Parkville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkville Apartments under $1,000
Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Langley Park, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College