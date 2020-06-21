All apartments in Parkville
1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD
1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD

1511 Clearwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Clearwood Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vouchers Accepted. Pets Case by case. Please call for a tour or details. 3 bed 2 bath end of group town home. Easy access to Towson, White Marsh and Baltimore City! Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 CLEARWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
