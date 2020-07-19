Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1578 Potomac Heights Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1578 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End unit Townhouse. Ceramic at entrance and baths. Kitchen with upgraded counter tops. New windows. Fenced back yard. Pets case by case with a $400 Non-Refundable deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxon Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have?
Some of 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
