oxon hill glassmanor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
478 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill-Glassmanor, Oxon Hill, MD
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
2 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill Village
2260 Alice Ave, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
779 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near major shopping areas and Capital Beltway. Community has a pool, fitness center and activity center. Units have eat-in kitchens with breakfast bars and free utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4616 SNOWFLOWER BOULEVARD
4616 Snowflower Boulevard, Glassmanor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1290 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4616 SNOWFLOWER BOULEVARD in Glassmanor. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Results within 1 mile of Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint apartments featuring bathtubs, giant walk-in closets, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and laundry on site. 24-hour maintenance teams on call. Parking available. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
803 FAIR WINDS WAY
803 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2508 sqft
3 Bedrooms w/ 4 Full Bathrooms & 1 Half-Bath. Open Kitchen Dining Room & Living Room floorplan w/ fireplace. Open layout Terrace level Family room w/ two sided fireplace. Two car garage
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
124 WILMINGTON PLACE SE
124 Wilmington Place Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2772 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Congress Heights. 5 minutes from 295. Easy access to the rest of the city. A mile away from Giant. Less than a mile to Congress Heights Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
3848 S CAPITOL STREET SE
3848 South Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3848 S CAPITOL STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
