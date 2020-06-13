152 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD with balcony
1 of 11
1 of 54
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 72
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 45
1 of 19
1 of 40
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 55
1 of 10
1 of 24
Oxon Hill got the first part of its name from "Oxonienis," which means Oxford in Latin. Thomas Addison, whose 18th century manor inspired the town's name, thought the area looked quite a bit like Oxford, England.
You didn't stop to look as you drove over the Capital Beltway through Oxon Hill, Maryland, to get where you are going, but this could be the ideal place to call home for anyone interested in being close to DC and the region. Sure, it's only 6.6 square miles, but it has plenty to offer, including apartments to rent and homes for rent. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oxon Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.