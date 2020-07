Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly dog grooming area dog park game room

SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details. The Oxford offers an unmatched living experience, from the soaring twelve-foot ceilings, expansive panoramic windows, quartz counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, to over-sized bathrooms no detail has been spared for comfort. Regardless of what youre looking for youre sure to find it just outside your door. The Oxford offers the convenience of walking to the movies or dinner while a short car ride allows you to experience the best of Maryland, Northern Virginia, or the District.