2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
996 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
961 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Oxon Hill
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Oxon Hill
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Navy Yard
29 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,425
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Huntington
41 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Del Ray
28 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
23 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Del Ray
55 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
9 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
Braddock Road Metro
26 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
