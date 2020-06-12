/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1171 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
2918 CAPRI DRIVE
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2918 CAPRI DRIVE in Oxon Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Results within 1 mile of Oxon Hill
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
1310 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
1310 Birchwood Drive, Glassmanor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1062 sqft
Welcome! Charming home for rent, conveniently located and available for immediate occupancy. Recently fully renovated 3 bedrooms/1bath, one level rambler.
1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.
Results within 5 miles of Oxon Hill
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1237 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Crystal City Shops
151 Units Available
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,091
1413 sqft
Sweeping natural expanses meet glistening design at The Sur, a transformative living experience in Crystal City, Virginia.
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Suitland-Silver Hill
27 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
