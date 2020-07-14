Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill internet access playground

Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments



Theres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location. We are located just 10 miles south of Washington D.C. The neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping, a movie theater and scenic parks. We are located less than a mile away from the Southern Avenue Metro Station Georgia Ave and the 295 Highway, saving you time during your morning commute. Regardless of where you need to go, getting around Maryland is so much easier when you live at Fox Hills North Apartments. Apply for one of our Oxon Hill apartments at Fox Hills North today!



Browse through our portfolio of floor plans to find spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Schedule a tour, and youll find spacious, open interiors, modern, eat in kitchens, and lots of closet space. Select apartment homes also come with private patios and balconies. Talk to one of our marketing consultants to find the apartment of your dreams today! We also offer a range of must-have amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a picnic and BBQ area, and laundry facilities. Reserve one of these amazing Oxon Hill apartments today!