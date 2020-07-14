All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like
Fox Hills North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
Fox Hills North
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:11 AM

Fox Hills North

1108 Kennebec St · (301) 281-4594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1114-4 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1134-4 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1130-4 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1114-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 1140-203 · Avail. Oct 28

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 1116-T2 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Hills North.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location. We are located just 10 miles south of Washington D.C. The neighborhood is close to restaurants, shopping, a movie theater and scenic parks. We are located less than a mile away from the Southern Avenue Metro Station Georgia Ave and the 295 Highway, saving you time during your morning commute. Regardless of where you need to go, getting around Maryland is so much easier when you live at Fox Hills North Apartments. Apply for one of our Oxon Hill apartments at Fox Hills North today!\n\nBrowse through our portfolio of floor plans to find spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Schedule a tour, and youll find spacious, open interiors, modern, eat in kitchens, and lots of closet space. Select apartment homes also come with private patios and balconies. Talk to one of our marketing consultants to find the apartment of your dreams today! We also offer a range of must-have amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a picnic and BBQ area, and laundry facilities. Reserve one of these amazing Oxon Hill apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fox Hills North have any available units?
Fox Hills North has 6 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Hills North have?
Some of Fox Hills North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Hills North currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Hills North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Hills North pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Hills North is pet friendly.
Does Fox Hills North offer parking?
Yes, Fox Hills North offers parking.
Does Fox Hills North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Hills North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Hills North have a pool?
Yes, Fox Hills North has a pool.
Does Fox Hills North have accessible units?
No, Fox Hills North does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Hills North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Hills North has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Hills North have units with air conditioning?
No, Fox Hills North does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 BedroomsOxon Hill Apartments with PoolOxon Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxon Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America