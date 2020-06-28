Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

9857 Bale Ct Available 12/02/19 3 Bedroom Townhome- Owings Mills, MD. - Well maintained townhome located in Owings Mills, MD. This unit features wood flooring in the living room with wood burning fireplace, finished basement, inclusive of major appliances, outdoor deck, great for entertaining guests. Stainless Steel Fridge and Dishwasher to be installed. Lots of community amenities such as pool, tennis court, playground and a dog park! Conveniently located near Baltimore Metro and close to major highways.



Call us now to set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over

*Accepts small pets with additional rent and deposit (Max Weight 30lbs)

*Background and Credit Check Required.



