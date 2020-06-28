All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

9857 Bale Ct

9857 Bale Court · No Longer Available
Location

9857 Bale Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
9857 Bale Ct Available 12/02/19 3 Bedroom Townhome- Owings Mills, MD. - Well maintained townhome located in Owings Mills, MD. This unit features wood flooring in the living room with wood burning fireplace, finished basement, inclusive of major appliances, outdoor deck, great for entertaining guests. Stainless Steel Fridge and Dishwasher to be installed. Lots of community amenities such as pool, tennis court, playground and a dog park! Conveniently located near Baltimore Metro and close to major highways.

Call us now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over
*Accepts small pets with additional rent and deposit (Max Weight 30lbs)
*Background and Credit Check Required.

(RLNE4358399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9857 Bale Ct have any available units?
9857 Bale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9857 Bale Ct have?
Some of 9857 Bale Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9857 Bale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9857 Bale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9857 Bale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9857 Bale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9857 Bale Ct offer parking?
No, 9857 Bale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9857 Bale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9857 Bale Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9857 Bale Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9857 Bale Ct has a pool.
Does 9857 Bale Ct have accessible units?
No, 9857 Bale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9857 Bale Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9857 Bale Ct has units with dishwashers.
