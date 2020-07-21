9306 LEIGH CHOICE CT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DON"T MISS OUT! This three bedroom, two and half bath town home in Owings Mills, MD located in the Owings Choice Community is AVAILABLE NOW! Offering granite counter tops, tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate wood look flooring in the living room and new carpeting throughout. The home comes equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave, gas range and washer and dryer. Plus a Master Bedroom suite with full master bathroom, stand up shower and Jacuzzi tub. Pets are welcomed! Located just minutes from I-695 and I-795, plus the shopping and dining of Owings Mills.Contact us to set an appointment!*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over*Background and Credit Check Required.*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent*Water and Sewer Included