Owings Mills, MD
9306 LEIGH CHOICE CT COURT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

9306 LEIGH CHOICE CT COURT

9306 Leigh Choice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Leigh Choice Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DON"T MISS OUT! This three bedroom, two and half bath town home in Owings Mills, MD located in the Owings Choice Community is AVAILABLE NOW! Offering granite counter tops, tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate wood look flooring in the living room and new carpeting throughout. The home comes equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave, gas range and washer and dryer. Plus a Master Bedroom suite with full master bathroom, stand up shower and Jacuzzi tub. Pets are welcomed! Located just minutes from I-695 and I-795, plus the shopping and dining of Owings Mills.Contact us to set an appointment!*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over*Background and Credit Check Required.*Pet friendly with extra security deposit and rent*Water and Sewer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

