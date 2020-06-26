Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park elevator parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

8710 Groffs Mill Drive Available 07/01/19 Spacious 3 Bed Penthouse Condo For Rent In Gated Community! - Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse condo in gated community features sun-filled living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The open dining room has a tray ceiling and is attached to the eat-in kitchen. The master suite has double closets, a private bathroom with a tub as well as a separate shower and a slider to the balcony. The other two bedrooms are a great size! Located in a secured elevator building and there is a parking garage under the building. Close to New Town pools, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants & Metro.



(RLNE2788595)