Owings Mills, MD
8710 Groffs Mill Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

8710 Groffs Mill Drive

8710 Groffs Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8710 Groffs Mill Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
8710 Groffs Mill Drive Available 07/01/19 Spacious 3 Bed Penthouse Condo For Rent In Gated Community! - Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse condo in gated community features sun-filled living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The open dining room has a tray ceiling and is attached to the eat-in kitchen. The master suite has double closets, a private bathroom with a tub as well as a separate shower and a slider to the balcony. The other two bedrooms are a great size! Located in a secured elevator building and there is a parking garage under the building. Close to New Town pools, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants & Metro.

(RLNE2788595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have any available units?
8710 Groffs Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have?
Some of 8710 Groffs Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 Groffs Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Groffs Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Groffs Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Groffs Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 Groffs Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
