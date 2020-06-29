Amenities

5 Quern Court Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous Home for Rent in Owings Mills - Gorgeous detached home with covered front porch and a two car garage features Brazilian cherry wood floors on main level. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The master suite features a fireplace and a private bath with a separate shower. The finished lower level has a rec room, 4th bedroom and an en suite bath. Custom deck with steps to yard. Close to shopping, restaurants & the Metro.



(RLNE2390874)