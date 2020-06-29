All apartments in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD
5 Quern Court
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

5 Quern Court

5 Quern Court · No Longer Available
Owings Mills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5 Quern Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Quern Court Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous Home for Rent in Owings Mills - Gorgeous detached home with covered front porch and a two car garage features Brazilian cherry wood floors on main level. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The master suite features a fireplace and a private bath with a separate shower. The finished lower level has a rec room, 4th bedroom and an en suite bath. Custom deck with steps to yard. Close to shopping, restaurants & the Metro.

(RLNE2390874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Quern Court have any available units?
5 Quern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Quern Court have?
Some of 5 Quern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Quern Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Quern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Quern Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Quern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 5 Quern Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Quern Court offers parking.
Does 5 Quern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Quern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Quern Court have a pool?
No, 5 Quern Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Quern Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Quern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Quern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Quern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
