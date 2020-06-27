All apartments in Owings Mills
124 Amelia Way
124 Amelia Way

124 Amelia Way · No Longer Available
Location

124 Amelia Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 10/01/19 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath garage townhome with gourmet kitchen including granite counters, island with seating and gas cooking. Spacious Living Room & dining area with a custom buffet and wine cooler. Hardwood Floors throughout lower & main level. Master Suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The first floor has a large bedroom with full attached bath. NO PETS! PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.
TO QUALIFY: MINIMUM INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT, NO EVICTIONS, ACCOUNTS IN GOOD STANDING, CLEAN CRIMINAL BACKGROUND. CALL OR TEXT STEPHANIE @ 410-840-7251 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5064979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Amelia Way have any available units?
124 Amelia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Amelia Way have?
Some of 124 Amelia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Amelia Way currently offering any rent specials?
124 Amelia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Amelia Way pet-friendly?
No, 124 Amelia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 124 Amelia Way offer parking?
Yes, 124 Amelia Way offers parking.
Does 124 Amelia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Amelia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Amelia Way have a pool?
No, 124 Amelia Way does not have a pool.
Does 124 Amelia Way have accessible units?
No, 124 Amelia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Amelia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Amelia Way has units with dishwashers.
