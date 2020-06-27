124 Amelia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 10/01/19 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath garage townhome with gourmet kitchen including granite counters, island with seating and gas cooking. Spacious Living Room & dining area with a custom buffet and wine cooler. Hardwood Floors throughout lower & main level. Master Suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The first floor has a large bedroom with full attached bath. NO PETS! PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

TO QUALIFY: MINIMUM INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT, NO EVICTIONS, ACCOUNTS IN GOOD STANDING, CLEAN CRIMINAL BACKGROUND. CALL OR TEXT STEPHANIE @ 410-840-7251 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR.



No Pets Allowed



