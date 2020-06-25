All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 11 WALK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
11 WALK AVENUE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

11 WALK AVENUE

11 Walk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Walk Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a must see!!! Gas, electric and water bills are included in rent!!! Come and check out this beautiful home situated on a large lot. It offers 4 bedrooms 3 bath with a large back deck. There is a formal dinning room and a large family room on the first floor with plenty of closet space through out the house. There is a shed out front tenants can use for storage. Plenty of parking available. ***Basement and garage are not included. *****Basement is rented to another tenant who has his own entrance. The only thing that is shared is the drive way which is wide enough for several cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 WALK AVENUE have any available units?
11 WALK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 WALK AVENUE have?
Some of 11 WALK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 WALK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11 WALK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 WALK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11 WALK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 11 WALK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11 WALK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11 WALK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 WALK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 WALK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11 WALK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11 WALK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11 WALK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 WALK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 WALK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College