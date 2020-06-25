11 WALK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must see!!! Gas, electric and water bills are included in rent!!! Come and check out this beautiful home situated on a large lot. It offers 4 bedrooms 3 bath with a large back deck. There is a formal dinning room and a large family room on the first floor with plenty of closet space through out the house. There is a shed out front tenants can use for storage. Plenty of parking available. ***Basement and garage are not included. *****Basement is rented to another tenant who has his own entrance. The only thing that is shared is the drive way which is wide enough for several cars