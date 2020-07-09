All apartments in Odenton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 GLAZE COURT

912 Glaze Court · No Longer Available
Location

912 Glaze Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 4BR TOWNHOME IN PINEY ORCHARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 GLAZE COURT have any available units?
912 GLAZE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 912 GLAZE COURT have?
Some of 912 GLAZE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 GLAZE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
912 GLAZE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 GLAZE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT offer parking?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 GLAZE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have a pool?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have accessible units?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 GLAZE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
