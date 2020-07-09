Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 912 GLAZE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
912 GLAZE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
912 GLAZE COURT
912 Glaze Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
912 Glaze Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 4BR TOWNHOME IN PINEY ORCHARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have any available units?
912 GLAZE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
What amenities does 912 GLAZE COURT have?
Some of 912 GLAZE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 GLAZE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
912 GLAZE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 GLAZE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT offer parking?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 GLAZE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have a pool?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have accessible units?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 GLAZE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 GLAZE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 GLAZE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Similar Pages
Odenton 1 Bedrooms
Odenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with Balconies
Odenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Suitland, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College