Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

*Available Sept 1 or later* This 2 level townhome with 2 master suites is situated in sought after Piney Orchard. Wood floor throughout main level, carpeting on 2nd floor. Upper level cathedral ceilings,deck off the main level backs to trees. Reserved parking in front. All HOA and Community fees included in rent. Shopping right across the street. Pool in walking distance. Walking/Jogging trails. Convenient to Ft. Meade, Arundel Mills, Baltimore, DC