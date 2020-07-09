All apartments in Odenton
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:13 PM

729 DAYSPRING DRIVE

729 Dayspring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

729 Dayspring Dr, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
You'll love this feature-filled townhome in a fantastic location! Fresh interior paint throughout. The lower level offers a family room, fireplace, built-in shelving, full bathroom, laundry room & walk-out access to the backyard. The main level boasts an open kitchen/dining area with built-in seating, a living room & a powder room. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, too! On the upper level, there's a master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, 2 full bathrooms & 2 more bedrooms. Outside, there's a freshly stained rear deck, fenced yard & direct view of a brand new tot lot! All the great Piney Orchard amenities are also included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have any available units?
729 DAYSPRING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have?
Some of 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
729 DAYSPRING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
