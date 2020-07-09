729 DAYSPRING DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

You'll love this feature-filled townhome in a fantastic location! Fresh interior paint throughout. The lower level offers a family room, fireplace, built-in shelving, full bathroom, laundry room & walk-out access to the backyard. The main level boasts an open kitchen/dining area with built-in seating, a living room & a powder room. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, too! On the upper level, there's a master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, 2 full bathrooms & 2 more bedrooms. Outside, there's a freshly stained rear deck, fenced yard & direct view of a brand new tot lot! All the great Piney Orchard amenities are also included!