Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained 4 bedroom split foyer duplex with fenced and landscaped backyard. Home has been professional cleaned. Driveway and street parking are available. Easy access to major roadways, Amtrak/Marc Rail Station, BWMC, Fort Meade, Baltimore, Annapolis and Columbia. Tenants must have solid employment. Excellent credit and rental history is a must