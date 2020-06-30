2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD

Amenities

Piney Orchard End Unit , 3 level town home Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautifully maintained! Light and Bright! Open Floor plan on main level that includes a living room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry! Master Suite with a large walk in closet and Nice master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, and dual vanities! The other 2 bedrooms are a nice size ! Patio just added! Community includes 3 outdoor pools, one indoor pool, exercise room, tennis courts, playgrounds, a lake, Nature paths, a duck pond and more! Minutes to Fort Meade and the MARC train. $50.00 per adult. One year lease is now available! Pets allowed, case by case with additional monthly rent. $50.00 added to rent for one pet and $75.00 a month for two pets.