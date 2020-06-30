All apartments in Odenton
2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD

2741 Middle Neck Road · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Middle Neck Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Piney Orchard End Unit , 3 level town home Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautifully maintained! Light and Bright! Open Floor plan on main level that includes a living room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry! Master Suite with a large walk in closet and Nice master bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower, and dual vanities! The other 2 bedrooms are a nice size ! Patio just added! Community includes 3 outdoor pools, one indoor pool, exercise room, tennis courts, playgrounds, a lake, Nature paths, a duck pond and more! Minutes to Fort Meade and the MARC train. $50.00 per adult. One year lease is now available! Pets allowed, case by case with additional monthly rent. $50.00 added to rent for one pet and $75.00 a month for two pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have any available units?
2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have?
Some of 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD has a pool.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 MIDDLE NECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

