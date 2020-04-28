2674 Rainy Spring Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Amazing 2 BR/ 3.5 BA in Odenton. Step into the living room and be immediately welcomed by the main level. The kitchen is updated with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The dining area has immediate access to the back of the home and patio which is great for entertaining. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The fully finished basement is a wonderful addition to the home.



- Community offers two pools and a community center!



- Easy commute to Ft. Meade, SR 32, and Bowie State University!



- Plenty of nearby shops & restaurants!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



