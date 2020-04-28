All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2674 Rainy Spring Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2674 Rainy Spring Ct
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2674 Rainy Spring Ct

2674 Rainy Spring Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2674 Rainy Spring Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Amazing 2 BR/ 3.5 BA in Odenton. Step into the living room and be immediately welcomed by the main level. The kitchen is updated with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The dining area has immediate access to the back of the home and patio which is great for entertaining. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The fully finished basement is a wonderful addition to the home.

- Community offers two pools and a community center!

- Easy commute to Ft. Meade, SR 32, and Bowie State University!

- Plenty of nearby shops & restaurants!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5007099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have any available units?
2674 Rainy Spring Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have?
Some of 2674 Rainy Spring Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2674 Rainy Spring Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2674 Rainy Spring Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 Rainy Spring Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct offer parking?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct has a pool.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have accessible units?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2674 Rainy Spring Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2674 Rainy Spring Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College