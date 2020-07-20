All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

2521 SYMPHONY LN

2521 Symphony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Symphony Lane, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
gorgeous, you will not find many homes for rent at this price, this nice and pet friendly. the owners have done so many lovely updates. Fenced yard and patio. Property managed. Friendly owners too. Pet deposit $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have any available units?
2521 SYMPHONY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have?
Some of 2521 SYMPHONY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 SYMPHONY LN currently offering any rent specials?
2521 SYMPHONY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 SYMPHONY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 SYMPHONY LN is pet friendly.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN offer parking?
Yes, 2521 SYMPHONY LN offers parking.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 SYMPHONY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have a pool?
No, 2521 SYMPHONY LN does not have a pool.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have accessible units?
No, 2521 SYMPHONY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 SYMPHONY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 SYMPHONY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 SYMPHONY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
