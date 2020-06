Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious town home with 2400st. All 3 levels are above ground. Sunny and bright. Gleaming hardwood at lower level foyer. Also in main level living room and dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite top. Large cooking island. Breakfast area big enough for family gathering. Sunroom leads to a screen porch. Great for entertainment. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Soaking tub and a separate shower in Master bath. Walk in closet. More in lower level. A family room with gas fireplace. Bump out sunroom. Full bath. Great for out of town guest. Owner is packing. Will shampoo carpet through out.Apply on line: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2405-Jostaberry-Way-Odenton-MD-21113-290400327