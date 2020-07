Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOUSE. 4 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATH AND 2 HALF BATH. DECK AND ONE CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOOR ALL LEVELS. GOURMET KITCHENS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FOURTH BEDROOM. NEAR HIGHWAYS I95, I295 AND MD 32. CLOSE TO MAJOR MALL AND SHOPPING AREAS.DIRECTIONS: FROM MD32 TO MD175 WEST RIGHT TO BLUE WATER BLVD RIGHT TO ALMSHOUSE. 2404 ON RIGHT