All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:53 PM

1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

1368 Chapel Lake Drive · (443) 512-0090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1368 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen. State of the art appliances, walk in closets and LOTS OF STORAGE space. BIG 2 car garage. Close to shopping, the interstate and a short hop to D.C and major military bases. This home has it all! NOTE: clients require a 2 year lease. No smokers. No pets. Min. Credit of 620.Must earn at least 3x the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant . Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have any available units?
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity