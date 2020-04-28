1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

Amenities
NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen. State of the art appliances, walk in closets and LOTS OF STORAGE space. BIG 2 car garage. Close to shopping, the interstate and a short hop to D.C and major military bases. This home has it all! NOTE: clients require a 2 year lease. No smokers. No pets. Min. Credit of 620.Must earn at least 3x the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant . Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.