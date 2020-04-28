1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen. State of the art appliances, walk in closets and LOTS OF STORAGE space. BIG 2 car garage. Close to shopping, the interstate and a short hop to D.C and major military bases. This home has it all! NOTE: clients require a 2 year lease. No smokers. No pets. Min. Credit of 620.Must earn at least 3x the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant . Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.