1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Location Location Location...Absolutely Meticulous and "Like New" End Unit Townhouse available For Rent. Built in 2015 / Open and Airy with Great Light. 3bdrm's with 3.5 baths. The Lower level could be used as a 4th bdrm as there is a Full bath on that level. Big Beautiful 2 car garage. Conveniently located in The Village of Waugh Chapel in between I-97 and Rt-50. Great shopping and restaurants are all within walking distance from the home which include Target, Starbucks, Wegman's and the list goes on and on. Efficient Solar Panel Utilities. Application loaded into Bright Doc's. Pets on a case by case basis.