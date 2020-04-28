All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

1340 Chapel Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Location Location Location...Absolutely Meticulous and "Like New" End Unit Townhouse available For Rent. Built in 2015 / Open and Airy with Great Light. 3bdrm's with 3.5 baths. The Lower level could be used as a 4th bdrm as there is a Full bath on that level. Big Beautiful 2 car garage. Conveniently located in The Village of Waugh Chapel in between I-97 and Rt-50. Great shopping and restaurants are all within walking distance from the home which include Target, Starbucks, Wegman's and the list goes on and on. Efficient Solar Panel Utilities. Application loaded into Bright Doc's. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have any available units?
1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

