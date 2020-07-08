All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1326 Burlington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1326 Burlington Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1326 Burlington Drive

1326 Burlington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1326 Burlington Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex! - Spacious duplex located in Maple Ridge, just minutes to Fort Meade and shopping at Waugh Chapel. Four generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Remodeled kitchen features stainless steal appliances, maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Enjoy two large living areas, including a formal combined living room and dining room. Large family room addition with stone hearth fireplace and flat screen TV could serve as additional entertainment space or a fifth bedroom. The outdoor living space is just as impressive with a fully fenced back yard with three tiered deck and shed. Easy online application and strong rental history is a must. Call to book a showing today!

(RLNE5397366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Burlington Drive have any available units?
1326 Burlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1326 Burlington Drive have?
Some of 1326 Burlington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Burlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Burlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Burlington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive offer parking?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive have a pool?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Burlington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Burlington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College