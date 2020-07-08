1326 Burlington Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex! - Spacious duplex located in Maple Ridge, just minutes to Fort Meade and shopping at Waugh Chapel. Four generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Remodeled kitchen features stainless steal appliances, maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Enjoy two large living areas, including a formal combined living room and dining room. Large family room addition with stone hearth fireplace and flat screen TV could serve as additional entertainment space or a fifth bedroom. The outdoor living space is just as impressive with a fully fenced back yard with three tiered deck and shed. Easy online application and strong rental history is a must. Call to book a showing today!



