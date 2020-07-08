1015 Annapolis Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful house in Gambrills - Property Id: 186177



Big house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, sun room, basement, laundry room, attic, 2 car garage and spacious yard. The basement could be used as a 4th bedroom as it has closets. This beautiful house is located near Arundel Middle and High Schools, the Odenton shopping center, and doctor's offices. If interested please contact (443) 983-3494 for information or to make an appointment to see the house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186177

Property Id 186177



(RLNE5382304)