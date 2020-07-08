All apartments in Odenton
1015 Annapolis Road

1015 Annapolis Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful house in Gambrills - Property Id: 186177

Big house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, sun room, basement, laundry room, attic, 2 car garage and spacious yard. The basement could be used as a 4th bedroom as it has closets. This beautiful house is located near Arundel Middle and High Schools, the Odenton shopping center, and doctor's offices. If interested please contact (443) 983-3494 for information or to make an appointment to see the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186177
Property Id 186177

(RLNE5382304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Annapolis Road have any available units?
1015 Annapolis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1015 Annapolis Road have?
Some of 1015 Annapolis Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Annapolis Road currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Annapolis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Annapolis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Annapolis Road is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Annapolis Road offers parking.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Annapolis Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road have a pool?
No, 1015 Annapolis Road does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road have accessible units?
No, 1015 Annapolis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Annapolis Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Annapolis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Annapolis Road does not have units with air conditioning.

