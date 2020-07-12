9915 MONTAUK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and well cared for traditonal style home with enclosed rear porch, patio and fully fenced backyard. Great for entertaining! Contemporary addition! Convenient access to beltway, transportation, shopping, medical centers, restaurants, schools, entertainment and more! Built ins. Tile, hardwood, and laminate flooring throughout. One bedroom has separate heat/air wall unit. Two story atrium with skylight connects to master bedroom and bath opening to a recreation room. Light filled kitchen with separate granite breakfast bar area. Separate living and dining room. Flexible floor plan/office space. Water heater replaced 4/17/2019! Attached outdoor storage area. Ample street parking. Photos taken when property was fully furnished. 24-36 months lease. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Weight/breed restrictions. No smoking. Renter's insurance required. Tenant pays solar bill(not solar lease). $50 application fee per adult over 18 years old + $50 processing fee.