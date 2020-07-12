All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
9915 MONTAUK AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

9915 MONTAUK AVENUE

9915 Montauk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9915 Montauk Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and well cared for traditonal style home with enclosed rear porch, patio and fully fenced backyard. Great for entertaining! Contemporary addition! Convenient access to beltway, transportation, shopping, medical centers, restaurants, schools, entertainment and more! Built ins. Tile, hardwood, and laminate flooring throughout. One bedroom has separate heat/air wall unit. Two story atrium with skylight connects to master bedroom and bath opening to a recreation room. Light filled kitchen with separate granite breakfast bar area. Separate living and dining room. Flexible floor plan/office space. Water heater replaced 4/17/2019! Attached outdoor storage area. Ample street parking. Photos taken when property was fully furnished. 24-36 months lease. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Weight/breed restrictions. No smoking. Renter's insurance required. Tenant pays solar bill(not solar lease). $50 application fee per adult over 18 years old + $50 processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have any available units?
9915 MONTAUK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have?
Some of 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9915 MONTAUK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 MONTAUK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College