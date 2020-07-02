9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Set back with a private entrance with automatic gate, don't miss this beautiful 5BR turn-key home on a large tree-filled lot! 5000+ sq. ft. of ideal living space including a stunning 2-story family room open to the gorgeous gourmet kitchen! Main level study, laundry/mudroom connected to the 2-car garage. Expansive Master suite with beautiful Master bathroom & walk-in closet. Fully-finished walk-out lower level featuring an au-pair suite with separate entrance, bar area and an oversized movie room/recreation room. Private views in the large fully-fenced backyard with patio. A wonderful home in a great location with convenient access to I-495/270. Also listed for sale!