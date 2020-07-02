All apartments in North Bethesda
9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD

9911 Old Georgetown Road · No Longer Available
Location

9911 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Set back with a private entrance with automatic gate, don't miss this beautiful 5BR turn-key home on a large tree-filled lot! 5000+ sq. ft. of ideal living space including a stunning 2-story family room open to the gorgeous gourmet kitchen! Main level study, laundry/mudroom connected to the 2-car garage. Expansive Master suite with beautiful Master bathroom & walk-in closet. Fully-finished walk-out lower level featuring an au-pair suite with separate entrance, bar area and an oversized movie room/recreation room. Private views in the large fully-fenced backyard with patio. A wonderful home in a great location with convenient access to I-495/270. Also listed for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have any available units?
9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have?
Some of 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD offers parking.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9911 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

